Melton Post Office may have to move again with future of hosts Bargain Booze in doubt

Melton’s town centre Post Office may soon have to move again after today’s (Thursday’s) announcement casting doubt on the future of the business which hosts it, the Bargain Booze store.

The service moved to the Sherrard Street shop only two years ago after its previous hosts, the Co-op, closed its supermarket on Scalford Road.

Conviviality, the company which owns Bargain Booze, announced today that it planned to file for administration within 10 business days.

Around 2,500 jobs are now at risk, including those at the Melton store, and the future of the company’s 700 shops, which include Wine Rack outlets, are in doubt.

Conviviality has said in a statement: “Unless circumstances change, and in accordance with statutory requirements, the board intend to appoint administrators within 10 business days.

“The secured creditors can, however, appoint administrators without the requirement for notice.

“The directors intend to allow the business to continue to trade and the company continues to work alongside advisers in order to preserve as much value as possible for all stakeholders as it explores a number of inbound enquiries regarding a potential sale of all or parts of the business.”

The Melton Times has been unable yet to get any comment from management at Melton’s town centre Bargain Booze store.

More to follow.