Melton Mowbray enterprise group looks to step up its work

Business people in Melton are being encouraged to use their skills and experience to help others.

The call comes from the Rotary Enterprise Group, which is seeking new members to bolster its work across the community.

Martin Scholes, from Scholes Wealth Management and a member of Rotary Enterprise Group, which is part of the Rotary Club in Melton Mowbray, said: “Rotary gets involved with some pretty amazing events and projects in their home towns and abroad to support young people, local enterprise and communities –but not enough people know this – there’s confusion about who we are and what we do.

“We’re a team of professional people working across all sorts of industries who get together after our day jobs, to share our experience, knowledge and skills to help others.

“If a local start-up needs financial or marketing support to help them grow, we can offer business advice, coaching and funding.

“We go into schools and mentor students through their mock interviews and career choices, and work with them to develop new skills.

“For younger children in school, we develop creative initiatives and competitions like ‘Young Chef of the Year’ or ‘Young Photographer’ – as well as raising awareness around topical issues such as peer pressure from social media, alcohol or drugs.”

Mr Scholes added: “Rotarians raise a lot of money for charity.

“We hold all sorts of cracking events like our Santa fun run, bike rides, duck race, seminars and guest speaker events – and recently we had a captivating talk from a former Red Arrows pilot.

“The money we raise supports local people and projects – and some is donated to help tackle issues abroad such as fighting to end diseases like polio, tackling illiteracy and poverty, promoting clean water and sanitation and raising awareness of modern-day slavery.”

Tracey Wright, of Tracey Wright Marketing, said: “I’ve just joined the Enterprise Group - there’s a fabulous mix of vibrant characters in the team – from millennials to baby boomers – doing some great things for people locally and across the world.

“There are endless opportunities and it’s a great way of making new friends – we’re never short on laughs.”

The Rotary Enterprise Group meets fortnightly at Tresillian House on Dalby Road, in Melton.

To get involved or to find out more – whatever your age or interest — contact David Morris on 07799 661959 or david.morris57@sky.com, or visit www.meltonrotary.org.uk