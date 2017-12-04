Melton law firm offering free wills for the over 55s

Melton law firm Edwards Solicitors are asking if it’s too early to start thinking about your New Year’s Resolutions?

They say now is the time to start the ball rolling if one of the items on that list is a new will. They’re offering to help with the process by writing or amending a will free of charge for anyone aged 55 and over through a partnership with Cancer Research UK.

Those who take up this offer will be asked to consider leaving a legacy gift to the charity, but there is no obligation to do so.

Cancer Research UK receives no government funding for its research and relies on the generosity of people leaving gifts in their wills. Over a third of its research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer is funded through supporters leaving a legacy to the charity.

Edward Hryniewiecki, head of wills and probate at Edwards Solicitors said: “We’ve been working closely with Cancer Research UK to offer this service for some years now. Writing one’s will is something many people put off doing so we’re very keen to support anyone who wishes to start the ball roling now, so that they can have a new will in place as we move into 2018.”

For more information about leaving a legacy gift and Cancer Research UK’s free will service, visit www.cruk.org/freewillservice or call Edwards Solicitors on 01664 566606.