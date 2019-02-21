Melton jeweller shares the secrets of her sparkling success

Have your say

An enterprising retailer in Melton who has expanded her business for the second time has shared the secrets of her success.

Kim Baker opened Foxy Lots in the Fox Yard nine years ago, shortly after being made redundant from a jewellery company .

The interior of Foxy Lots.

Now, she has just completed the second expansion of the Kings Street business, which sells jewellery and trinkets.

She said: “This time we have moved into bigger premises next door.”

Mrs Baker said: “I think the secret of my success is that we make sure we give the customers what they want, and at the right price.

“We keep the stock interesting and give excellent customer service, which is key to ensuring customers keep coming back.

“We are situated in a vibrant part of the town with a good footfall.

“There are a number of independent businesses here, which gives the area a lot of variety.

The business, which has two members of staff, also sells a range of gifts, town souvenirs, and will eventually feature a water refill station.

Mrs Baker said: “The move means we can create better facilities including space for a wrapping station, a whole room and glass case for our bears and more jewellery.

“It means that next time a customer buys something for a loved one there will be plenty of choice, and the staff will be happy to wrap the item for the customer.

Mrs Baker added: “We have received lots of positive feedback from customers about the move.

“No one has said they thought it was the wrong thing to do.

“It is hard work and the hours are long, but the customers and the staff make it all worthwhile.”

Foxy Lot is also a sponsor of the Vixens - the women’s rugby team based at Melton Mowbray Rugby Club.

Mrs Baker said: “We sponsor the kit for the team, which was only recently set up.

She added: “The sponsorship was a great idea from a very good customer.”