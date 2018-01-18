Melton hotel still faces an uncertain future

The future of the Scalford Hall Hotel, near Melton, remains uncertain after it reopened last week following a short period of closure.

We reported last week how 35 full and part-time staff were re-employed under new management after the previous operating company had gone into administration.

It has now emerged that the hotel has been reopened for six months to give the business a greater chance of attracting a new buyer.

A spokesperson for the administrators, Portland Business Support and Advice, told the Melton Times: “The hotel has struggled recently due to lower than expected turnover despite the introduction of the pavilion.

“Creditors began to put significant pressure on the company, and the director therefore took advice and decided to place the company into administration to prevent any action being taken whilst the options for the hotel were considered.”

Nicola Layland, who was appointed as joint-administrator with Carl Faulds on January 2, said: “During the last week we have been exploring the options for the hotel.

“Our agents suggested that the business would have a higher value if the doors could be reopened in some way.

“We have, after a lot of negotiations, agreed a six-month licence with a new operator to trade the business whilst we establish if a sale as a going concern is possible.

“Following a short closure whilst we took steps to protect the assets the hotel has now reopened to enable a longer term solution to be found.”

She added: “Anyone that is owed money by the company should contact us at creditors@portbfs.co.uk or 01489 550440, when we can then explain how they can make a claim for monies owed.”

Scalford Hall (Hotel) Limited was trading the three star hotel, which has 81 bedrooms and nine conference rooms, for four years.

A pavilion was recently added to allow more than 500 guests to attend weddings or conferences.

Great National Hotels is now managing it for the six-month licence period.

l Scalford Hall Hotel will be featured on reality television show ‘Four in a Bed’ next week. Owner, Colin Warburg, and his son, Benjamin, will be one of four duos competing to see who has the best value hotel or bed and breakfast accommodation.

The show airs at 5pm every night on Channel 4, with the Melton hotel due to feature on Wednesday January 24.