Melton has its Purple Flag status renewed

Melton Council leader, Councillor Joe Orson, and Melton BID, Shelagh Core, were among those people who received the award at a presentation night.

Eight other towns - Armagh, Beckenham, Chippenham, Guildford, Killarney, Omagh, Torquay and Watford - had their ‘Full Renewal’ status renewed.

Melton, which was the first town in Leicestershire to be awarded Purple Flag status from the Association of Town and City Management in 2016, has launched a number of schemes, including the ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign, which supports people who may feel unsafe or intimidated on a night out.

New projects have also included free town centre WiFi, footfall counters, and a Town Guide App and The Purple Flag Partnership is now working with Melton BID on a Purple Taxi Scheme to operate on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The town was assessed in August between 5pm and 5am, including an assessment of the cleanliness and safety of the town centre, transport and car parking, town centre appeal and its diversity offer.

Councillor Malise Graham, chair of the Purple Flag Partnership and Safer Melton Partnership, said: “The success of a renewal is the realisation by the organisers that we have in place the enthusiasm and the tools to build on that initial award for the benefit of all.”