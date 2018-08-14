Melton dairy wins prestigious three Great Taste awards

Have your say

A dairy in Melton is celebrating new awards success for its cheeses.

Colston Bassett Dairy was given a rating of three Great Taste stars for its Shropshire Blue cheese at the Guild of Fine Food awards.

In addition, the dairy’s renown Stilton received one star.

Billy Kevan, dairy manager, said: “To have received three stars at this prestigious level is a brilliant achievement and well-deserved recognition of our cheesemaker’s talents.

“The stars endorse our longstanding reputation around the world by highlighting quality and taste to consumers.

“No cheeseboard is complete without quality blue cheese.”

The Guild of Fine Food annual awards are regarded as the ‘Oscars’ of the speciality food and drink sector.

Over 65 days, more than 500 expert judges blind tasted products from 12,634 entrants.

On average, only one per cent of entrants receive the highest rating of three stars, confirming Colston Bassett Dairy’s status as one of the top food producers in the UK.