Melton cleaning firm is sparkling as it looks to take on more work

A new firm of industrial cleaners in Melton is poised to expand as it takes on more work.

Bright White Cleaning, based at Pera business park, in Nottingham Road, has secured a number of new contracts, including with a leading logistics company and with Melton Mowbray Market.

The contracts mark a new development for the four year old company as it broadens its areas of commercial interest.

The company has focused on the construction industry, cleaning newly constructed buildings, such as hopsitals and schools, before they are handed over to occupiers.

Commercial business manager Jenny Mewett said: “For some months we have been developing the contract side of the business.

“We are not specific to one type of industry and it has been going really well.

“We now do 550 cleaning hours a week whereas we were doing 100 cleaning hours each week.”

Bright White Cleaning employs 38 full-time staff - which has risen by 100 with staff brought in at peak times.

Miss Mewett said: “We hope to have 150 people on the payroll over the next two years.

She said: “It is very exciting times for us.

“Every month our payroll is growing.

“I think the secret of our success is we really strive to deliver a high quality service to our customers.

“We ensure our staff are well looked after in terms of training, ensuring they are comfortable with the cleaning chemicals we use, uniforms, and the provision of the right equipment.

“We are always in touch with them wherever they are so there is always help and advice on hand if needed - that’s where we make the difference.”

The company’s registered office is in Great Yarmouth but its expansion is being overseen from Melton. It is operating across the UK from Carlisle to Brighton.

Miss Mewett said: “We occupy a small unit at Pera at the moment but we expect that will need a lot more space here in the near future.”