Melton Cattle Market’s new bid to grow Saturday trading

Rents have been axed for traders at Melton Mowbray’s new Saturday trading market this month.

The zero rent offer comes as market bosses try to encourage more traders to attend the weekly event.

Annaleise Burrows, stalls,units and events manager for Melton Mowbray Market, said: “Our first Saturday Market was a success with getting in our market traders, although I would like to have more customers visit them.

She said: “I have carried the free rent for all market traders promotion to last throughout January for our Saturday Market.

She added: “This is a new idea to encourage market traders to attend for our first month and have proven very successful so far.

“The free rent offer covers all new and old market traders and they can take as many tables as they wish.”

The zero rents offer through the rest of the month is the latest initiative to entice more shoppers and traders into the market.

Last month, the cattle market relaunched the Saturday Market Trading with an appeal to residents to bake and make their own cake and crafts to sell at its first day of opening on January 5.

Ms Burrows said: “My ambition is to make Melton Mowbray the place to visit over the weekend.

“I hope to encourage the younger generation to buy and support local businesses.

She added: “I’d like people to see that by buying local they are supporting small businesses and here at Melton Mowbray Market, these businesses are exactly who we want here each week.”

Among the many attractions on market days are horse and tack sales on the first and third Saturday of the month, antiques and collectables plus indoor and outdoor general sales.