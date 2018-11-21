Melton-based sports business celebrates new accolade

Have your say

An innovative Melton company is celebrating the award of a prestigious business contract.

SAQ International, based at the Pera Business Park, in Nottingham Road, has been named as the distributor for a novel way of improving the reactions of sports people.

The Total Reaction Screen is put through its paces.

Alan Pearson, director of SAQ International, said: “We have become the official distributor for Australian designed product the Total Reaction Screen.”

The company has been working with elite ex-rugby league players and coaches from Australia, Paul Penridge and Bill Nosworthy, to develop the new equipment.

Mr Pearson said: “They have both been working in conjunction with us in the design and distribution of this simple yet innovative product.”

The Total Reaction Screen helps to improve eye hand co-ordination, response reaction times, peripheral vision, proprioception and balance.

He said that Mr Penridge and Mr Nosworthy had been involved in presentations to Leicester Riders, Leicestershire County Cricket, Loughborough University, Jimmy Walker Ipswich Town’s Goalkeeping Coach.

SAQ International provides innovative movement training solutions and consultancy services.

The company works with professional clubs including Premier League Football Clubs, world renowned rugby and cricket teams as well as many top athletes.