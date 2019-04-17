Melton-based Indian restaurant is voted best newcomer in the county

A just-opened Indian restaurant in Melton Mowbray has been voted the best new arrival in the county.

The Soi Indian Restaurant, in Greenslade, was heralded as the Best New Restaurant at the Leicester Curry Awards 2019.

Celebrating Soi's award success are, from left, Heena Dawda (Soi) , Phillip Coleman ( Barlow Blinds) Lara Dawda (Soi) Mark Wright ( Mark Wright Heating Engineers ) Atul Dawda (Soi) Lorna Coleman ( Barlow Blinds ) Tracey Wright (Pera) Jane Faulks ( Friends ) John Faulks (Friends ) Sue Crawford ( Interior Designor}.

The restaurant, which opened last November, beat off challenges from four other establishments at the third annual awards.

The business has eight staff and has 130 covers across the restaurant and function room.

Owner Atul Dawda, who has been in the industry for 28 years, said: “I feel we are putting Melton Mowbray on the curry map.

“I wasn’t quite sure we would win, but I was confident that there isn’t anything like Soi around Leicestershire given its decor, ambience and the levels of service, and the major factor, which is an authentic traditional Indian menu.

“When I heard our name being announced as the winners, it took a few minutes to register.

“My daughter than grabbed my hand and led me to the stage. It was a great feeling, with the award being recognition for all the hard work that has been put into Soi.”

Mr Dawda added: “We are expecting diners from all over and we would love the people of Melton to get behind us and support this business.

“We hope eventually that Soi will be recognised nationally not just in the East Midlands.”

The awards were hosted by TV presenter Sameena Ali-Khan and attended by more than 400 guests.

The voting was done by the public over three months.

Awards organiser and founder Romail Gulzar said: “It was a spectacular night. It really celebrates what the city and county is known for and that’s a great curry.”