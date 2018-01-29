Meeting set up for residents in Melton borough villages who have had ongoing water supply problems

Villagers who live near Melton have been invited to a special meeting with Severn Trent officials to discuss ongoing issues with their water supply.

The water company wants to speak to residents in Bottesford, Barkestone, Waltham on the Wolds, Stathern, Redmile and Plungar at a drop-in session, at Barkestone Church on Wednesday, between 10am and 8pm.

Karen Enderby, Severn Trent’s customer operations manager for Leicestershire, said: “We’re very aware there have been a number of different problems in the area recently and we wanted to give local people the chance to ask any questions they might have.

“We’ll have teams from across Severn Trent available, including engineering, alternative supplies and customer relations, so we should be able to deal with any queries that come up during the day.”

Refreshments will be provided during the day for those who attend.

Some residents are unhappy that they have not been personally invited and have only learned about the meeting at short notice.

Teresa Phillipson said: “I live in Redmile and neither I, or my neighbours, have been invited to this meeting.

“We only heard about it yesterday though some neighbours who have been in direct contact with Severn Trent.

“I imagine there are a lot of local people who don’t know about this at all.”