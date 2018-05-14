McDonald’s confirms big change to menu items - and it’s bad news for allergy sufferers

Allergy sufferers have been warned of an important change to the menu at McDonald’s.

Signs have reportedly appeared at a number of McDonald’s stores across the UK containing a warning about allergen changes.

McDonald’s has announced that their buns and English breakfast muffins may now contain traces of nuts and peanuts.

The fast-food chain has confirmed that the issue is only ‘temporary’ but many customers have already had their say on the issue on social media.

One customer asked: “@McDonalds why have your burger buns now got may contain nuts on them??? Never had this before and was an international product that I knew I could eat anywhere.”

Another tweeted: “@McDonalds Very disappointed to learn today that your burgers no longer cater for people with nut allergies due to the buns now carrying the nut warning. Yet another food chain who are failing to support those with allergies.”

However, many customers came out in support of McDonald’s and praised the restaurant for their proactive response to the issue.

One customer tweeted: “@McDonalds we hope this is a very temporary problem. We appreciate the warnings over ‘May Contain’. You are so #allergy aware its great!”

A McDonald’s spokesman told the Mirror Online: “We have been made aware that traces of nuts and peanut may have entered our supply chain and come into contact with the Buns and English Breakfast Muffins served in some of our restaurants.

“We have already introduced clear signposting in the restaurants affected at the front counter, on self-order screens, at drive-thru and on the click & collect and UBEREATS McDelivery apps.

“Anyone with any concerns should speak to the restaurant team or contact customer services. We have also notified Anaphylaxis Campaign who has alerted its members.

“The health and safety of our customers is our absolute priority, and this is a temporary issue which we are working to rectify as quickly as possible.”

It is not clear how many stores have been affected by the temporary change but customers from London and Canada have tweeted about the issue.

Anaphylaxis Campaign confirmed that the issue was only temporary and that they would be updated when the issue was resolved.

A spokesperson said: “We have been alerted by McDonald’s UK that traces of nuts and peanuts may have come into contact with the Buns and English Breakfast Muffins served in some of their restaurants. “

Clear signposting is already in place in the restaurants affected at the front counter, on self-order screens, at drive-thru, on the click & collect and UBEREATS McDelivery apps.

“This is a temporary issue and it will be communicated by alert from us when resolved. “Anyone with concerns should speak to the restaurant’s team or contact McDonald’s customer services 0370 524 4622

“We would like to thank McDonald’s UK for covering the cost of this alert.”