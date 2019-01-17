Make your views known on affordable housing in Melton

Residents with views on how many affordable homes should be built in the Melton borough and where they should be located are invited to take part in a special consultation exercise, which was launched today (Thursday).

Their comments will help shape Melton Council’s new planning guidance policy for developers, builders, agents and consultants.

People can respond online, on paper documents or they can visit a public drop-in event at the council offices, on Parkside, on Tuesday January 29, from 11am to 3pm.

The consultation is seeking opinions on issues such as which type of market housing and affordable housing should be developed in the borough and how affordable housing, including both rented and affordable home ownership, should be distributed throughout a residential development.

Councillor Mal Sheldon, who is chair of the council’s Place Committee, said: “It is really important that residents help shape new developments in the borough and I encourage as many people as possible to get involved and take part in this consultation.”

The guidance will provide further detail on the interpretation of some of the policies in the recently adopted Melton Local Plan, which instructs development policy and opportunities across the borough up to 2036.

The plan supports the building of 6,125 houses during this period, with up to 40 per cent of them to be affordable housing, including starter homes.

The consultation will run until Wednesday February 27 with views being accepted online at www.meltonplan.co.uk/housingmain or on paper documents, which can be picked up from the council offices during normal opening hours and from Melton and Bottesford libraries.