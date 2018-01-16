Major employer in Melton names its new boss

Have your say

A new group chief executive has been named for a leading food manufacturer in Melton Mowbray after a nine month wait.

Samworth Brothers, of Leicester Road, has named Flor Healy (55) as its new boss.

Flor Healy, new group chief executive of Samworth Brothers.

He replaces Alex Knight who left as chief executive last March after a year in the job at the £950 million turnover company.

He joined the family-owned Samworth Brothers on January 8 and will be based at the Melton office.

Mr Healy was previously chief executive officer at Kerry Foods, a position he held for 14 years.

His earlier career with the business covered a number of leading management and finance roles.

Mr Healy has led food businesses in areas ranging from chilled and frozen ready meals, cooked meat, pastry products, cheese and dairy products and well-known consumer food brands.

Samworth Brothers employs about 8,500 people in Leicestershire and Cornwall across 19 businesses .

It owns the Ginsters pasties, Walkers pies and Soreen malt loaf brands.

It supplies millions of ready meals, sausages, cooked meats, desserts and cakes.

Founded by George Samworth in 1896, Samworth Brothers is the county’s largest private sector employer.