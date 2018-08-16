Liz Hurley to help open Belvoir Castle’s new retail hub

Actress Liz Hurley will make a guest appearance for the official opening of Belvoir Castle’s £2.4 million retail hub.

The model and actress will grace the launch of the Engine Yard on September 2 in an event that will feature cooking demonstrations from leading chefs including Rachael Green.

The Engine Yard at Belvor Castle.

There will also be performances from musicians and entertainers and a pop-up gin wagon by Leicester bar and bottle shop, 45 West.

Belvoir Castle has also unveiled a new offer to celebrate the opening.

The Duke and Duchess of Rutland are offering visitors who buy a Castle and Garden ticket a Pass that will grant unlimited subsequent free access to the venue for the next year.

The Duchess of Rutland, the chief executive of Belvoir Castle, said: “It’s an exciting time at the Castle, as we look ahead to the official launch of the Engine Yard, we’re delighted to invite visitors back to enjoy the Estate for the next year.

“We’re always working hard to ensure that we offer a great value day out for those locally and visitors from further afield.”

“The Engine Yard has enjoyed a great response since stores began to open back in May and the Pass has provided yet another perfect reason to enjoy a day at Belvoir Castle.”

The launch will also host the first of the Engine Yard’s Countryside Corner events, where those with a passion for the country can take part in talks, debates and explore areas of interest.

The Engine Yard will host the Idle Mole plant centre, butcher and farm shop The County Victualler, homewares retailer Margo and Plum, coffee supplier Cherizena, chocolatier Cocoa Amore, Jorge Artisan Foods, Belvoir Casa Spa, Crafts4Kids, the Duchess’ Gallery, the Fuel Tank café and, the gin bar, 45 West.