Land aquired to build up to 48 new homes at Frisby

A developer has bought a 6.7 acre plot of land at Frisby to build up to 48 new homes.

Bellway Homes acquired the site, which has outline planning permission for the scheme on the eastern side of the village, from Richborough Estates.

The company intends to build a combination of two, three, four and five-bedroom family homes in a low-density development which include areas of landscaping and open green space.

They have agreed to provide 40 per cent of the development as affordable homes.

Steve Louth, regional director for Richborough Estates, said: “A good deal of our schemes are in locations such as this, where there has been little or no development for decades.

“Whilst the scheme is relatively modest in scale, it is absolutely vital that we continue to deliver housing in rural locations such as this to retain and enhance local schools, facilities and public transport services.

“Melton Borough Council has a significant requirement for new homes by 2036, as outlined in its emerging local plan and this development will go some way towards helping them achieve this objective.”

Tim Pyne, land manager for Bellway Homes, said: “We’re delighted to have worked alongside Richborough Estates and to have purchased this fantastic piece of land in Frisby on the Wreake.

“We look forward to now working alongside the council to create a development which will be highly beneficial for the local community.”