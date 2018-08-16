Job creating water technology company heads to Melton

A water technology company is expanding its operations and creating jobs as it moves into Melton Mowbray.

Kirton, which specialises in water reclamation plant manufacture and services, is in the process of moving to a 10,000 sq ft premises on the Old Dalby industrial estate.

The 40-year-old company, which employs about 13 staff, is moving from Shepshed, near Loughborough.

A spokesman for the company said the relocation was part of the its growth plans following its recent acquisition.

Kirton was acquired by investors Steve Benger and Mark Andrews in February this year from The Bradgate Group.

The company is currently undergoing a rebranding and preparing to operate in new markets in the UK and abroad.

At the helm are Jon West and Jimmy Brookes who have lead the business, its customers and suppliers through what they describe as a challenging transition process.

Mr West said: “After a long period of building strong product and market credibility it is great that we now have our own, independent facility with the capability to develop our growth.

“The world we live in has recognised the need to conserve, preserve and use water as efficiently as possible in the 21st century and so our product, service and technical capabilities are well placed to add significant value in this rapidly developing sector.

He added: “As we settle in we will be bringing our customers and suppliers into our new home to help them understand our capacity, capability, and ambitions for the future.

“We will also be engaging with the local community to ensure that we have access to the relevant skill sets and contract relationships to support us as we grow.

“We have a great opportunity ahead of us.”

“We are extremely excited about the future prospect for Kirton and its market place.”