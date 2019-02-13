Investment gives long-established Melton retailer a new look

A family-owned electrical goods retailer in Melton has invested more than £30,000 in a new look for its town showroom.

Directors of Stuart Westmoreland, in Leicester Street, say the aim of the refurbishment is to create a more comfortable experience for its customers.

Some of the customers during the grand unveiling of the new look showroom.

Richard Westmoreland said: “It’s true there are a lot of pressures for retailers at the moment.

“But our investment is about giving our customers a better experience in the showroom. We have listened to what they have told us they would like.”

He said: “We felt now was the right time to expand our showroom and offer a lot more to customers in Melton and the surrounding villages.

“We’ve provided a nice, casual and relaxed environment where people can come and explore the many different manufacturers’ ranges and find out more about the options on offer.”

He added: “We could have fitted three times more appliances in the space but we have chosen the layout very carefully.

“We want customers to come in and feel relaxed and not be faced with banks of shelves of steel.”

The store’s new look was officially unveiled at a grand launch where customers could enjoy refreshments while browsing through the store and chat to staff.

Stuart Westmoreland was created 50 years ago with its first store in Loughborough. Its Melton store opened two years later.

The company employs 25 people with five working at the Melton store.

While the growth of online shopping has taken its toll on many retailers over the last few years, Stuart Westmoreland is showing there is still a big demand for the personal touch of highly trained staff.

Mr Westmoreland said: “Customers appreciate the expertise of our staff.

“The choice of products is huge and our staff can help narrow that down.

“You can buy an item online but do you know what to do with it when it arrives at your home?”