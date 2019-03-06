Hundreds of tasty treats as Melton hosts British Pie Awards

Nearly 900 mouth-watering pies were savoured by more than 200 judges today (Wednesday) as Melton’s St Mary’s Church hosted the 11th annual British Pie Awards.

Entries came in from 176 producers across the country with the winners of the 23 categories set to be announced at a presentation lunch on Friday.

A selection of mouth-watering pies waiting to be judged at the British Pie Awards at St Mary's Church in Melton EMN-190603-115554001

New this year were classes for best vegan pie and specialist fish and chip shop pie and best young piemaker, with stiff competition expected once again for the overall accolade of the ‘pie of pies’ Supreme Champion. All pies must be totally encased in pastry, so they must have a closed top, and must be baked. They should all also be commercially available in the UK. The popular event coincides with British Pie Week.

Matthew O’Callaghan, chairman of the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: “Over the past 11 years we’ve judged over 8,000 pies, with the help of around 150 pie connoisseurs and culinary experts.

“Each pie is judged on presentation, consistency and, of course, flavour – it’s a very serious, albeit delicious, undertaking.

“Every year we’re blown away by the creativity and quality that goes into reinventing, or perfecting, a national favourite.

A selection of mouth-watering pies waiting to be judged at the British Pie Awards at St Mary's Church in Melton EMN-190603-115532001

“With the new Vegan Pie Class and Fish and Chip Shop Class, we expect this year will be equally exciting, if not more so.”

We will publish all the results from the pie awards on our website and in next week’s Melton Times.