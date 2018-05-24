Holiday park in Melton expands with £1 million investment

An award-winning holiday park in Melton has invested more than £1 million in an expansion of its attractions.

Eye Kettleby Lakes Holiday Park has created a new 4.5 acre specimen carp lake - making eight fishing lakes in total - a new eco-friendly touring park area for caravans and motorhomes that will provide 69 extra touring pitches as well as a new reception and large extension to the clubhouse.

An aerial view of the Eye Kettleby Lakes Holiday Park.

The investment has ensured the creation of five jobs at the park, which now employs 45 people - full and part-time - with that figure poised to grow over the next two years.

The park has enjoyed a growth in the number of visitors, which now stands at 500 a week for eight months of the year and 250 a week for the remainder.

About 10 per cent of the funding has come from a European Agricultural Fund grant.

It has also allowed the installation of an eco-friendly heating system, wind turbine and 300 solar panels to supply heating and hot water to the buildings, and the planting of 50,000 trees and shrubs.

Martin Lomas, director of the park, said: “We were delighted to be awarded funding from the European Agricultural Fund to enable us to continue our investment to meet the growing demand from local fishermen and for tourists.

He added: “We hope to create up to five new jobs and apprenticeships.

“After many months of planning and hard work, we are pleased to say that our customers over Easter and the May Bank Holiday weekend all enjoyed our new touring park area and the larger clubhouse.”

The park will host a grand opening at 5pm tomorrow (Friday) to which everyone is invited.

The holiday park is part of a 400 acre farm that has diversified by investing in tourism.

Its award wins include Best Stay 2016 and 2017 in the Leicestershire Tourism Awards, Best Adult-Only Site 2017 by Practical Caravan magazine, 5-Stars by Visit Britain, and Platinum winner of The Loo of the Year 2013.