Good crowds expected at Melton rare breeds cattle and poultry show

Good crowds are expected tomorrow (Saturday) at Melton Livestock Market for the popular annual Spitalfields Spring Native and Rare Breed Sale and Graded Poultry Rare Breed Sale.

Farmers from throughout the UK will be at the event, which will feature over 40 Red Poll cattle from nine different breeders, as well as smaller entries of British White and traditional Hereford cattle.

Appleyard ducks at the 2018 Melton rare breeds poultry show EMN-191204-100342001

Auctioneer Tom Greenow says the numbers mean the sale offers those aiming to develop existing herds or found new ones the opportunity to obtain fresh stock.

The sale of graded traditional pure and rare breed poultry and waterfowl, which begins at 9.30am, will feature over 750 lots, and offers existing and potential breeders similar opportunities, says organiser Helen Cole.

She said: “We have a wonderful entry of both show quality and breeding quality birds, as well as many fertile eggs for sale.”

Go online at www.meltonmowbraymarket.co.uk to view catalogues for both sales.