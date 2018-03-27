Garden design firm in Melton blossoms at top awards

There are celebrations at a landscaping company in Melton after it secured a top honour at a national awards contest.

David Greaves Landscape Design and Construction, based in Longcliff Close, Old Dalby, has just won the Best GeoCeramica Project 2017 Award at the Brett Approved Installer (BAI) Awards.

Afterwards, David Greaves said: “It’s always great to get the recognition for a project well completed and winning awards like the BAI awards help us to continue to grow as a business.

He said: “The BAI scheme is fantastic to be a part of, and as well as helping us to win new business, it gives our customers the confidence that they will be getting a great quality product and service alongside the BAI scheme guarantees.”

It is not the first time the company, which employs 12 people, has received national recogition for the quality of its work. Last year David Greaves Landscape Design and Construction was praised at the same awards for its patios.

Calvin Jackson, BAI Scheme Manager at Brett Landscaping, said: “The standard of entries for this year’s awards was exceptional and it was incredibly difficult for us to choose an overall winner.

“However, David Greaves Landscape Design and Construction managed to scoop our Best GeoCeramica Project award thanks to their consistently high standard of work, professionalism and customer service.

“They have really excelled this year.”

The awards presentation took place at Tortworth Court in Gloucestershire.