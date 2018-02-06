Free wi-fi connection goes live for Melton town centre visitors

Visitors and businesses in Melton town centre now have access to a free connection to the internet.

Melton BID has installed infrastructure to enable anyone with a mobile device to pick up a wi-fi signal at no extra cost.

The organisation, which is a partnership dedicated to improving the town centre, hopes it will bring more people into Melton and help to showcase services and products offered by traders.

The first phase of the scheme was launched in the inner core of the town and it will shortly be expanded to other parts around the centre.

Sarah Martin-Browne, chair of the Melton BID said “The way we communicate, shop and search for information has changed so by having free wi-fi in the town centre will be a huge boost to shoppers, visitors and businesses.

“By being connected, not only can we showcase what Melton has to offer, it will also keep us competitive in the tourism market.

“It will benefit local businesses as an invaluable tool to gather information about visitor trends, which in turn can be used to tailor advertising and offers to our shoppers.”

Shelagh Core, Melton BID manager said “It is vital that we invest in this type of infrastructure as a town, if we are to successfully embrace the growth of digital technology on our high street.”

Mark Cook, proprietor of More Coffee Co, in Market Place, said “The wi-fi will help me and possibly other coffee shops and restaurants to provide wi-fi to guests in our external seating areas, not covered by our own wi-fi.”

Michael Harris-Wakelam, co-ordinator at Melton Theatre, said: “This is a fantastic development for our visiting audiences and companies, offering them the opportunity to explore a digitally connected Melton Mowbray.

“We look forward to pointing out the new initiative to everybody and enabling them to spend more time enjoying what Melton’s town centre businesses and evening economy have to offer.”

To use it, search for ‘Melton Free Wi-Fi’ and register.