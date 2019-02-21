Five jobs at risk with Melton town centre shop set to close

Chocolate shop, Thorntons, is closing its Melton town centre shop next month with the possible loss of five jobs.

The retailer confirmed today that March 16 will be the last day of trading for the South Parade store, at what is a traditionally busy time of the year between Valentine’s Day and Easter.

A spokesperson for Ferrero, the company which owns Thorntons, told the Melton Times today: “Like any retailer, we are continuously reviewing our store estate to ensure we are in the locations that meet our customer needs.

“As a result of such a review, the decision was taken to close our store in Melton Mowbray on March 16.

“Currently, five staff members are employed at the store and we are looking to find them other employment opportunities where possible.”

The nearest remaining Thorntons shop is now at the Highcross shopping centre in Leicester.