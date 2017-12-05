Farmers and food producers showcase their quality at Melton’s Christmas Fatstock Show

Have your say

Dozens of farmers converged on Melton Cattle Market on Tuesday for the ever popular annual Christmas Fatstock Show and it was two young sisters who emerged with the rosette for Champion Beast.

Georgia and Charlotte Davies, of Top Field Farm in Gaddesby, took the honours with a limousin cross heiffer.

Richard Mayfield, head cheesemaker at Long Clawson Dairy, shows off the company's haul from this year's fatstock show EMN-170512-165759001

After claiming the £400 cash prize, Georgia said: “It was a surprise to win but we are very pleased.”

Robert West celebrated a double success, claiming both the Champion and Reserve Champion lamb classes.

The animals sold for £285 each and Mr West, who is based at Collyweston, near Stamford, said: “The competition was very strong so it was a good one to win.”

As well as the exhibiting and sale of cattle, pigs, sheep and goats in the livestock pens, there were some mouthwatering treats being showcased in the food and floral section of the show in the Exhibition Hall.

Charlotte Davies shows off the champion beast at the Christmas Fatstock Show ?Tim Scrivener Photographer 07850 303986 ....Covering Agriculture In The UK.... EMN-170512-165834001

Walker and Sons swept the board in the pork pie section and Long Clawson Dairy picked up two trophies in the cheese classes, one for its Red Leicester and the other for its trademark Stilton.

Richard Mayfield, the dairy’s head cheesemaker, said: “It’s a prestigious show to win so we’re very pleased.

“We use a cheese-making process we’ve used for over 100 years.”

The rosette for best pork sausages went to the Roberts butchers of Mountsorrel while Grasmere Farm took the honours for speciality pork sausages,

Robert West receives the trophy for champion lamb from Melton Mayor, Councillor Tejpal Bains, at the Christmas Fatstock Show ?Tim Scrivener Photographer 07850 303986 ....Covering Agriculture In The UK.... EMN-170512-165736001

Sheila Willars was winner of best 1lb jar of soft fruit jam.

There were also classes for lemon curd, mince pies and a variety of cakes.

Best in show title in the floral section was claimed by Andrina Terzza while Rowena Jarvis won in two categories.

The event, which is organised by the Melton and Belvoir Agricultural Society, has been running more than 100 years.

Andrina Terzza and her flower display which was judged best in show EMN-170512-165748001

Society president Matthew O’Callaghan, said: “It’s been a really vibrant show again this year.

“We’ve had participants from right across Melton and beyond.”

Cattle market CEO Hugh Brown said the fatstock show continued to be an important part of the calendar.

He said: “It’s been a fantastic turnout this year, in terms of animals and people.

“Having the new show ring in place has really added to what we can offer for events like this.”