Exciting new link-up for Melton market’s horse sale auctioneers

Auctioneers from Melton Livestock Market have been recruited to conduct sales of elite horses and ponies as part of a link-up with equestrian facilities provider Arena UK.

The partnership begins with sales in Lincolnshire, at the British Show Jumping Show in July and a dedicated horse and pony sale in August.

Tim Webster, market manager and head of horse sales at Melton market said: “Melton Mowbray and its surrounding area is prime horse country and, hitherto, customers have had to travel west or to Ireland to buy or sell their animals.

“With this partnership we bring our selling expertise together with Arena UK’s premier facilities to deliver a premium experience in the heart of England for the benefit of our customers and their horses.”

Horses have been sold at the town market for most of its 1,000-year history and its general sales are regarded as the best of their type in the UK.

Teresa Stratford, general manager of Arena UK, said: “We are delighted to forge a partnership with Melton Mowbray Market to bring elite horse and pony sales to the East Midlands where the equestrian community can buy and sell animals with complete confidence and we look forward to a long and successful business relationship.”

The announcement has comes as good news to the industry, including international horse jumper and equine agent, Joss Williams, who said: “The combination of Melton Mowbray Market’s auction expertise with Arena UK’s superb facilities, will provide a fantastic venue for us as both buyers and sellers.

“I look forward to these and many more sales.”