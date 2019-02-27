Enterprising sisters in East Goscote look to have a recipe for success with new cafe

Two enterprising sisters have used their experience from the hospitality trade to open their own business.

Liz and Annette, of East Goscote, have combined their skills to open a new cafe in the village.

The interior of Annie's Cafe.

The new enterprise in Merchants Common opened a few weeks ago and is already proving to be a not-to-be-missed attraction.

Annette said the cafe - called Annie’s Cafe - had been named after their mother.

She said: “We hope to provide the people of East Goscote and the surrounding area with somewhere to go for a relaxed atmosphere for breakfast, elevenses, lunch or afternoon tea, or even just a hot drink.

“The cafe will be catering for the early morning trade seven days a week, and lunches and afternoon teas Monday to Saturdays.

“For Sundays we have launched our Hangover Hangout where hot cooked breakfasts will be available to eat-in and take-away from 6.30am until midday.

“Telephone orders also be available.”

She said the two had decided the time was right to bring together their hospitality and catering backgrounds and make the leap into running their own business.

The sisters say they have sought to create a homely feel in the cafe that will help set customers at ease.

They say their competitive prices for their traditional homemade food and drinks - hot drinks start at 90p for a takeaway tea - have already helped make the cafe a favourite for many people.