Emergency services treat six Stapleford Park Hotel staff after incident

Have your say

Six members of the kitchen staff were treated by emergency services after a serious work-related incident at Stapleford Country House Hotel last night (Monday).

Paramedics in an air ambulance and in several other vehicles were called out to the luxury four-star hotel and stately home, with two casualties being taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Stapleford Park Country House Hotel said: “We can confirm there was an unfortunate incident in the Stapleford Park kitchen on Monday evening and we have launched a thorough investigation to determine the cause.

“The safety and wellbeing of staff and guests is paramount to Stapleford Park and we’ll work to ensure this is maintained to the highest level.”

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said: “We received a call at 9.35pm to a medical emergency at a commercial property in Stapleford, near Melton Mowbray.

“We sent a community first responder, the air ambulance and two crewed ambulances.

“Four patients were treated at the scene and two patients were taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, by land ambulance.”

East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme (EMICS), a network of volunteer doctors who respond to emergencies, were also involved.

The organisation posted on social media: “Last night, just before 11pm, EMAS crews at an incident with the local critical care team requested additional clinicians to the scene of a multi-patient incident in a village near Melton Mowbray.

“Volunteer EMICS Dr Leon Roberts responded from home to the scene to assist in triage, clinical assessment and treatment pathways.”

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called about this incident and officers did attend the hotel.

“But it is now the subject of a health and safety investigation.”