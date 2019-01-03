Duchess appoints new firm to handle Belvoir Castle’s public relations

The Duchess of Rutland has appointed a new company to handle public relations and marketing services for Belvoir Castle.

The Duchess, who is the chief executive of Belvoir Castle, has signed up Redbrick Communications, of Nottingham, to act on behalf of the castle.

A spokesperson for the communications agency said: “We will be delivering a tailored programme to support the castle and garden visitor opening, the wedding offer, corporate events and the Engine Yard food and retail artisan village.”__

The agency already acts for many well known centres of interest, including Chatsworth and The School of Artisan Food on the Welbeck Estate.

Clive Purcell, joint managing director of Redbrick Communications, said: “As individuals, we are passionate about promoting the East Midlands as a great destination for visitors.

“Our appointment at Belvoir complements perfectly the work we do promoting Chatsworth and the Welbeck Estate, which built on our legacy working with East Midlands Tourism. 2018 has been a great year for our business and we look forward to continued growth in 2019.”