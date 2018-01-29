Coverage of superfast broadband is almost complete in Leicestershire

Only four per cent of residents and business people in Leicestershire are now unable to access a superfast broadband internet connection.

BT Openreach announced today (Monday) that more than 430,000 homes and businesses across the county can achieve online speeds of at least 24 Megabits per second, which is above the national average for the service.

BT say access to superfast broadband in Leicestershire continues to increase, largely thanks to its commercial roll-out and the multi-million pound Superfast Leicestershire partnership with the county council.

Richard Hall, infrastructure delivery director in the East Midlands for Openreach, said: “This is a great day for both the country and for Leicestershire. “For a number of years, Leicestershire has led the way with the roll-out of this exciting technology, which is providing a major boost for the economy.

“We have some of the highest superfast coverage figures of any country, which is a tribute to the hard work of Leicestershire engineers and the success of the Superfast Leicestershire programme.”

The multi-million pound scheme has been one of the largest and most complex engineering projects in the county over recent years with both the public and private sectors working effectively together.

“We have managed to bring new services to areas which fall outside the private sector’s commercial programme and we’re determined to go further,” said Mr Hall.

“Openreach is continuing to work with its public sector partners, including Leicestershire County Council, to get faster broadband to even more locations.”

Nationally, Openreach chief executive Clive Selley today recognised the ‘huge contribution’ of more than 9,300 Openreach people across the UK following a Government announcement that 95 per cent of the country can now order superfast broadband speeds of at least 24 Mbps.

