Clampdown launched on fly-tipping offenders in Melton

A clampdown on fly-tippers has been announced by Melton Council as part of a new campaign.

Surveillance cameras will be used at fly-tip ‘hot spots’ throughout the borough to capture evidence which can then be used to issue fines.

Fly-tipping on the Welby Lane & Bartholomew's Way route in Melton EMN-180405-155120001

There will also be an increased presence of council officers and police monitoring locations where offenders have traditionally dumped rubbish.

The new #IfOnly campaign, which will run throughout May and which is also being adopted by other councils across the county, is designed to stop people fly-tipping and costing tax-payers money to clear it up.

The borough council say they removed over 400 fly-tips in 2017, costing thousands of pounds to remove.

Council leader Councillor Joe Orson said: “I’m pleased that all of the Leicestershire councils are working together in partnership to tackle this issue. “It’s a blight on our environment and costs tax-payers’ money to sort out.

“Our message to people is clear: if your waste is dumped by you, or someone you’ve given it to, you can be prosecuted and also get a criminal record.”

Penalties for fly-tipping can range from a £400 fixed penalty notice to an unlimited fine, a criminal record or time in prison.

It is a huge problem across each district in the county, with councils dealing with 12,000 incidents per year.

The new campaign focuses on the stories of four characters – based on real people who have been caught fly-tipping in the past.

The examples show that people can be caught for all sorts of reasons, from putting a fridge on the pavement to dumping bags by a local recycling bank. Residents can also be fined and prosecuted for using unlicensed traders who go door to door looking for work.

The campaign will help remind people that they have a responsibility to dispose of their waste safely and within the law, it will also offer advice to residents about the right way to manage their waste and the legitimate options that are available to them.

Visit the campaign website at www.lesswaste.org.uk and follow the campaign on social media searching for the hashtag #IfOnly on Twitter.