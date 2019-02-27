Celebrating the success in Melton of women in business

Have your say

Business people in Melton are being urged to help celebrate the success of women in enterprise.

The Rotary Enterprise Forum will combine with the International Women’s Day to celebrate Women in Business in the Melton area.

The theme of the evening will be Celebrating Progress and Building for Success.

The event will be held at the Pera Business Park, in Nottingham Road, Melton, on March 7 from 6pm to 8pm.

A spokesperson said: “We have three inspiring speakers who will be sharing their stories regarding what has helped them achieve business success.

“This will be followed by a time for questions and a networking opportunity.”

The keynote speaker is local entrepreneur and executive business coach and author Bernadette Sarginson.

Th other two speakers will bemarketing expert Tracey Wright and Siobahn Lane, owner of RS Bridals.

For further details visit www.linkedin.com/company/rotary-club-of-melton-mowbray-enterprise-group/ or email enterprisegroup@meltonrotary.org.uk