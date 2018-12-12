Butchers enjoy huge success at show awards

Have your say

A butchers in Melton is celebrating after winning a host of awards.

Grasmere Farm, which has a permanent unit at Melton Market and is present Tuesdays and Fridays, won two trophies and four awards at the Melton Christmas Show.

The pork farm, based in Deeping St James and which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year, was praised for the quality of its pork sausages.

Its Lincolnshire Sausage won the Neil Smith Challenge Category for Best Pork Sausage and came first, second and third in the John Porter Challenge Category for Speciality Sausage for its Pork & Stilton, Smoked Rutland and Pork & Crack Black Pepper Sausages respectively.

Owner Stuart Stables said: “Winning both of these categories, facing competition from many other excellent sausage producers, is a fantastic reward for the hard work the team put in year round.”

“We constantly strive for excellence and getting involved in competitions like this is a great measure for us.”

Grasmere Farm, which is a member of the Q Guild of Butchers, also won last year at the UK Sausage Awards for its Pork & Caramelised Red Onion Sausage.

It also has shops in Stamford, Market Deeping and Peterborough.

Its latest haul of awards is not a new experience for the far,

Last year Grasmere Farms took part in the the Smithfield Awards and came away with14 awards out of 16 products entered, including eight silver and six gold.

And at last year’s UK Sausage Week Awards, Grasmere Farms won the best innovative sausage award for its caramelised red onion sausage.

The award winning sausages are available as a Melton Christmas Special pack at www.grasmere-farm.co.uk.