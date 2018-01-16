Busy start to the new year for Melton business park

The New Year has got off to a brisk start for Melton’s Pera Business Park which has just welcomed its latest arrival.

Osteopath Mitchell Hopewell-Lovett is moving his clinic to the Nottingham Road based park as he seeks to grow his business.

His arrival follows hot on the heels of engineering giants Axiscades that has agreed a lease on a unit at Pera’s technology centre, creating six jobs. A further four companies are expected to move onto the park over the next few weeks.

Mr Hopewell-Lovett, of Big Osteopath Ltd, is moving his clinic after 16 years at Latham House Medical Practice.

He said: “I’m very proud of the work I did at Latham House, setting up and developing the osteopathic and sports injury clinic, but it’s time to move on, as I want to grow my business.

“Working out of Pera will be a much better environment for my clients, it’s easy to get to and there’s plenty of free parking.

“The last thing people want to do when they’re suffering with any sort of mechanical problems of the body is to have the hassle of finding somewhere to park – so the set-up of hundreds of free parking spaces at Pera is ideal.”

Mr Hopewell-Lovett specialises in treating musculo-skeletal, “mechanical” and sports related injuries and has trained in Australia, America, Spain and Portugal.

He said: “My philosophy is simple - to find the cause of the problem, to fix it and then leave it alone – most people only have to come and see me, two or three times, which I think they appreciate.”

Nigel Brown, managing director of Pera, said: “Five more businesses will be joining us in the New Year, including Big Osteopath Ltd.

“It’s the diversity of businesses here, that makes the Business Park innovative and attractive.”