Business park looks to create extra space

Work is under way to make more space available at a Melton business park as the number of tenants continues to grow,

Managers at Pera, in Nottingham Road, are exploring ways of creating more space to accommodate more businesses.

The moves comes as the number of tenants at the business park has risen to 110 with new arrivals coming from Melton and surrounding cities.

Nigel Brown, managing director of Pera, said: “We’re currently exploring further development of the site to release some space so we can meet the demand for people wanting to rent offices.

“Enquiries for office space continues to rise, but the number we have available is now at an all-time low – we only have a handful left.

“One of the main attractions for businesses is our on-site facilities such as our managed reception, meeting rooms, café, gym and car parking. We also have a 25,000sq ft production or distribution space.

Mr Brown said: “It’s a cracking facility, and there’s been a fair bit of interest.

“Investing in the Business Park is absolutely the right thing to do – it’s this cluster of businesses along with other employers in the town, that contribute to the town’s economic growth.”

Chris Jones, managing director of T3 Retail Design, which is one of the new arrivals, said: “The cost savings are huge by relocating to Pera.

“It’s not just about the costs though. We work in a niche market, building pharmacies around it’s dispensing operation which means we work with industry leaders like Boots, Lloyds pharmacy, Morrisons and the NHS,

“So, being on a serviced site like this is impressive and will support us in providing a great customer experience for them, when they visit.”