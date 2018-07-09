Burst water pipe leaves Melton householders without water

Have your say

Some householders in Melton have had no water today (Monday) and others have experienced low water pressure because of a burst water pipe.

Severn Trent Water has contractors dealing with the issue this evening and apologised for the inconvenience caused to residents.

A spokesperson said: “We have engineers working to repair a burst water pipe on Regent Street, Melton Mowbray, which may be causing low pressure or loss of water supply to properties in the surrounding area.

“Our teams are working hard to make sure there is a permanent fix in place on the pipe.

“We know how difficult it is to have no water, and we’re sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing.

“We’d like to reassure our customers that we’re doing all we can to get everything back to normal.

“Again, we’d like to apologise for any disruption caused.”