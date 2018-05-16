Belvoir Castle’s £2.4m retail hub will create 30 jobs

Have your say

The Duchess of Rutland’s £2.4 million retail hub set in the grounds of Belvoir Castle is preparing to welcome its first customers.

The luxury food, drink and retail centre has been fashioned from a cluster of 19th century buildings known as the Engine Yard and will provide 12,000sq ft of retail space.

The Belvoir Castle Engine Yard before its refurbishment.

It had been hoped to open the centre, which will create 25 to 30 jobs, earlier this year, but bad weather delayed construction.

Now the Duchess, who is the chief executive of Belvoir Castle, has announced new opening dates.

The first phase of the development, the Idle Mole plant centre, will open on May 26.

The rest of the Engine Yard, featuring local businesses, luxury retail brands and food producers plus a restaurant and the Belvoir Casa Spa will open on June 15.

Among the luxury retailers will be butcher-come-farm shop The Country Victuallers, chocolatier Cocoa Amore, speciality coffee provider Cherizena, craft and toy store Crafts4Kids, and homewares retailer Margo and Plum.

It will also feature the Duchess’ Gallery, offering a range of clothing, accessories and gifts curated by the Duchess of Rutland.

The Duchess said: “The Engine Yard was once used by skilled craftsmen to create furniture, doors and windows for the castle.

“We wanted the new development to reflect the same ethos, with talented entrepreneurs showcasing their artisan products.

“We have created a true centre of excellence for food and drink, as well as hosting unique, luxury retail brands unlike anything else in the region. The venue will host a number of events throughout the year.”