Are these the best toilets in Melton ?

Staff at a Melton pub are feeling flushed with success after the quality of their toilets was highlighted in a national awards scheme.

Loos at The Kettleby Cross, on Wilton Road, were given a platinum rating - the highest available - by inspectors in the Loo of the Year Awards 2018.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded from bronze to platinum with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The platinum rating is given only to outlets which offer ‘exceptional toilets’, after being judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Zoe MacCallum, manager of The Kettleby Cross, which is part of the Wetherspoon chain, said: “We are delighted with the award.

“Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Mike Bone, managing director of The Loo of the Year Awards 2018, said: “The toilets at The Kettleby Cross have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pub richly deserves its platinum award – the highest individual award the judges can deliver.”