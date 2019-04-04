Apprentices in Melton are helping to fire up power giant

A power company has been recruiting for apprentices in the Melton area.

Western Power Distribution has taken on four new apprentices to work in three specialiist areas.

They are dealing with overhead power lines, specialising in underground cables, or as fitters responsible for substation equipment.

Successful applicants will follow a two to three year training programme, where they will learn from experienced craftspeople and study for a recognised qualification.

The firm’s programme is open to anyone over the age of 16 and apprentices can expect a range of benefits including competitive salary rates and in-depth training and development.

WPD has more than 6,500 employees and provides power around the clock to abou 7.9 million customers across the Midlands, the South West and South Wales.

Ian Brooks, the company’s distribution manager for South Lincolnshire, said: “We are looking for able and highly motivated people to join our apprenticeship scheme.

“Our people are at the heart of our business, and the apprentices of today will be the skilled staff of tomorrow, safely delivering outstanding levels of customer service.”

Current apprentice Ben Tyler, of Melton Mowbray, signed up 18 months ago and is training to be a fitter.

He chose to sign up for an apprenticeship programme instead of going to university.

He said: “I am in a different location everyday doing something new and exciting.

“There is so much variety. One day I might be working on equipment in an underground car park in the city centre while on another, I can be at a job on a golf course in Skegness. The great thing is that I could do absolutely anything after this. There are so many career possibilities.”