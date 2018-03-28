Alarm sounded over shortage of commercial units in Melton

Have your say

Concerns have been voiced that Melton could lose wealth creating businesses because of a lack of available commercial properties.

The alarm has been sounded by business people who say action is needed to remedy the shortfall.

David Morris, property consultant, said: “We are aware of a real need for commercial accommodation in Melton.

“The available supply does not meet the demand.

“The Melton Rotary Enterprise Group is addressing this need by arranging an Open Forum.”

Council leaders have agreed to attend the question and answer forum to address the concerns.

Mr Morris said: “I know a number of business owners who are struggling to find suitable commercial premises.

“If we don’t resolve this many businesses will be forced to more to Grantham or Loughborough.

“We will see entrepreneurs disappear from Melton.

“Suitable land provision has to be made for businesses to keep them here to go onproviding jobs and paying taxes.

“We’d like to hear from entrepreneurs whose business growth is constrained because of a shortage of suitable business accommodation.”

Doug Clements, a director of DVS Commercials, in Dixon Drive, said: “There is a lack of mid-starter units for businesses. If you are a small business in Melton looking to expand you either need money to buy land and build or you look to move out of Melton. There is no middle step.”

The forum is on April 12 at the Melton Borough Council offices at 7pm for 7.30.

It will be chaired by Councillor Alison Freer-Jones .The panel will include council chief executive Edd de Coverly.

Anyone who wants to ask a question should contact Mr Morris on 07769661959.