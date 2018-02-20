Activities duo intend to bring ‘fun’ to Melton care home

A Melton care home has welcomed two new activity coordinators to the team with over 60 years combined experience in the care sector.

Dynamic duo Laraine Lewis and Tina MacPhee have joined The Amwell, a residential, nursing, dementia and respite care home. There aim is to bring fun to the residents at the Asfordby Road facility.

Laraine has been in the care sector for 40 years. Committed to working with the elderly in a number of roles, she is determined to help all residents become more active and grow their social lives.

She said: “Quality of life, dignity and enjoyment are key to my approach. When life tasks no longer fill the day, it’s essential to fill the time with something else productive.”

Tina has worked in the care sector for more than 20 years, working with both the young and the elderly. Enhancing the person-centred approach is important to her.

She said: “As activity coordinators we play a central role in delivering purposeful and meaningful activities which stimulate residents and improve their wellbeing.”

For more information about The Amwell, visit www.theamwellcare.com