Burton Lazars churchgoers marvel at £200k refurbishment during rededication service

It’s been a long time coming, but the wait is finally over for the congregation at St James’ Church in Burton Lazars, to see the Grade I listed building in a fully refurbished state.

A large crowd of people visited the church on Sunday to see the transformation and take part in a rededication service led by the Bishop of Leicester, the Rt Rev Martyn Snow.

The refurbishment work, which has taken years to come to fruition and cost in the region of £200,000, included giving the church a toilet, a small kitchen/servery, a new meeting room/vestry plus a new heating and lighting system.

The St James Refurbishment Project Committee thank the following grant bodies and individuals for all their help: Leicestershire Diocese Capital Fund, FCC Community Action Fund, WREN (heating and toilet), Garfield Weston Foundation, Leicestershire Historic Churches Trust, National Churches Trust, SHIRE Community Grant (kitchen), The Bernard Sunley Charitable Foundation, Jack Patston Charitable Trust, All Churches Trust, Maud Elkington Charitable Trust, Ernest Cooke Trust, Florence Turner Charitable Trust, St James’ congregation and Burton Lazars community.

The next service to be held at the church is on Sunday, with a Holy Communion at 11.15am.