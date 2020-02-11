Burrough charity appeals for help to replace storm-damaged kitchen garden

A charity which supports adults and young people with learning and physical disabilities is appealing for help after its kitchen garden and outdoor field study areas at Burrough-on-the-Hill were badly damaged by Storm Ciara on Sunday.

Members of the Sustainable Land Trust are desperate to rebuild a polytunnel and growing beds, which were smashed by the roof of a neighbour’s building after it was dislodged by the high winds.

They need to work fast so wildflowers, herbs and vegatable can be produced in the spring by the vulnerable individuals the charity supports, at the Burrough Court farm estate, but they don’t have enough staff members to do it.

Ed Hiorns, project officer of the trust, which has supported 65 people since the programme began in 2015, said: “We are devastated by the damage caused and this has severely set back our plans to help a wide range of people.

“If anyone can offer some time to help with practical tasks, we would warmly welcome them.”

The trust runs a See:Learn:Transform programme and gives placements and qualifications to teenagers and adults.

Over the last year it has been upgrading its outdoor facilities, which are at the heart of what the charity does.

This year the plan was to grow and provide salads, vegetables, herbs and native wildflowers to local cafés and shops, and teach skills in natural crafts, forestry and countryside management.

All proceeds from sales will go to supporting users by providing meals, craft materials, skills and work experience opportunities.

Any business or individual who would like to help the trust rebuild its kitchen garden and study area, in time for them to grow and sell produce, is aked to email admin@sltrust.org.uk or telephone 01664 400150 for further details.