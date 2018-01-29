Burns Night celebrated by Waltham Scottish Dancers

Kilts and bagpipes were on show at Waltham Village Hall last week, as revellers enjoyed Burns Night traditions.

Members of Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group filled the venue on January 25 to enjoy a celebration of Scottish culture and the life of Robert Burns.

After the haggis had been piped in and addressed dancers enjoyed cock-a-leekie soup, haggis, neeps and tatties, desserts and cheese.

Proceeding dinner the group performed jigs, reels and strathspeys.

Scottish Country Dancing is an excellent way to stay fit, and exercise the mind as well as the body, while enjoying the fun at the same time.

Members of Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group are always on the lookout for dancers who may have moved to the area or find they have time to dance again, or for beginners to learn the basics.

Those interested in joining should call John Aitken on 01476 577599 or visit www.walthamscottishdancegroup.weebly.com