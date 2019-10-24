Brownies and Rainbows take part in best attended Melton litter pick so far

Brownies and Rainbows took part in the latest Melton litter pick which was the best attended yet of those organised by community support group Melton Matters.

Members of the 6th Melton Brownies pack were among three local units who attended with Sharene Hourd as a party of around 36 adults and youngsters set about removing rubbish from around St Mary’s church on Sunday.

The children were given special MELTON MATTERS TO ME badges and Certificates of Achievement will be presented shortly.

Melton Matters team member, Glynn Cartwright, said: “Generally there was not a lot of rubbish, just lots and lots of leaves and soil which was removed and placed in positions to allow it to compost down.

“We did find a cycle frame dumped in the church grounds.

“Even the area around the skatepark was relatively litter free.

“Some volunteers ventured into the hedge at the back of the skatepark where there is a tremendous amount of rubbish.

“They removed four big bags of rubbish.

“I have written to Melton Town Estate to ask if their grounds maintenance team could clear the rest of the rubbish.

“All in all everyone seemed to enjoy what they were doing.”

Mr Cartwright thanked the Brownies and everyone else who took part.

Three further litter picks are scheduled for this Sunday, with Melton Mayor, Councillor Malise Graham, due to take part.

The picks, which all start at 10am are in West Avenue, led by Rebecca Smedley, at The Edge, led by Chris Fisher, and around the Fairmead Estate and Sunny Brook Play Area, led by Alan Pearson.

Anyone wishing to join in at any site for five minutes, 30 minutes or a couple of hours is welcome to attend.