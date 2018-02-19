Brooksby Melton College students taste success in national chef competition programme

A dozen catering and hospitality students from Brooksby Melton College (BMC) have secured multiple award wins at a national chef competition programme for the second year running.

The twelve youngsters entered the Salon Culinaire at North Warwickshire and Hinckley College.

The group secured three gold medals and Best in Class Awards, six silver medals, eight bronze medals, six certificate of merit awards and two Best Visiting Student Awards.

Colleen O’Keefe, who studies level 3 hospitality supervision and leadership at BMC, said: “I started my level 1 qualification at the college in 2014, and this year has been the first year that I have had the confidence to enter any competitions, so I am incredibly pleased with the prizes that I won at the Salon Culinaire.”

Colleen won a silver medal for napkin folding, a bronze medal for table setting and a certificate of merit for her Victoria sponge.

She added: “Studying at BMC made preparing for the competition a lot easier, as we get to build up lots of front of house experience by serving customers in the Rural Catering Centre. I was really pleased to have won a certificate of merit for my Victoria sponge, as my course focuses on front of house operations and I have not had much practise when it comes to baking.”

Students who competed for prizes in front of house categories were Colleen, Courtney Clowes, Jukub Lidwin, Josh Coutes and Jenna Middleton, whilst Amanda Underwood, Andrew Smith, Liam Cummings, Jemma Clapham, Mollie Kenning, Rikki Paynter and Cerys Chaplar competed in the cookery categories on the day.

Attending competitions like the Salon Culinaire gives BMC catering and hospitality students the chance to hone their front of house skills and show off their culinary flare.

The event at North Warwickshire and Hinckley College also gives students a unique opportunity to network with employers and renowned judges.