Brooksby Melton College students entertain the children of Oasis Family Centre

A Melton-based pre-school and nursery received a visit from performing arts students this month.

Dance and drama performers from Brooksby Melton College dropped by Oasis Family Centre to entertain the children as a special treat for Christmas.

The group of 24 performed various dance routines and sang festive songs for all to enjoy.

Victoria Conyers, manager at Oasis Family Centre, said: “Due to very high numbers of the centre’s children being disadvantaged, we try every year to find different and special activities for the children to be part of, to widen their early years experience.

“It’s all in preparation for school readiness, and Brooksby kindly answered our call.”