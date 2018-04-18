Brian honoured with long service award from Melton Probus Club

Have your say

A long-standing respected member of Melton Probus Club has stepped down.

Brian Mills was awarded a memento by president Ron Marks to commemorate his 17 years of valued service.

Brian spent his working life in the education field and when he retired joined Probus, which is a friendly social group for retired business people, who meet once a month at Melton Bowls Club.

Mr Mills served in most club roles becoming president in 2015 and latterly as a welfare officer, regularly visiting any members who were ill or attending the funeral of those who passed away.

Melton Probus Club wish Brian well in his retirement.