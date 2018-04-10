Bra-vo for Asfordby mum Jane’s MoonWalk

An Asfordby mother of two is donning a decorated pink bra for the first time to power walk the 2018 MoonWalk in aid of Walk the Walk, a breast cancer grant making charity.

Jane Brown (46) is one of thousands of women who will be taking part in the event in London on May 12.

The hotel receptionist, who works at Normanton Park Hotel in Rutland, endeavours to complete the 26-mile course, starting at midnight in Clapham Common, in a time of under 7 hours.

The forty-six-year-old said: “This is something I have wanted to do for years.

“I run my own business as a health and wellness consultant and a big part of that is confidence building and having belief in yourself. This encouraged me to go for it and take on the challenge.

“The main other reason that pushed me into doing this was the amount of friends I have had over the last few years suffering from cancer. It really scares me. You just know no one is exempt from this awful disease.

“We need as much money as possible going into researching why, what and how cancer can be stopped or avoided in the first place.

“I am doing the challenge solo, but know I will find plenty of people to chat to along the way.”

Jane has set herself a target of £500 and has raised nearly £200 so far.

She added: “I am so very grateful to everyone who has donated to my cause. It really encourages me and keeps me going.

“I am sticking to my training plan and I am doing really well. Being out in the fresh air with my music on feels great.

“One thing I did struggle with was the bad snow and ice we had. I didn’t want to miss any more training but no way could I of trained in that weather. I thought to myself I wonder if any local gyms would let me use their treadmill for a reduced cost.

“I called Waterfield Leisure Centre in Melton and they have very kindly let me use the gym, the pool and all classes for nothing until after my race in May which is amazing, and I am very grateful.

“All I have left to do now is decorate my bra!”

To help Jane raise as much money as possible you can sponsor her via her fundraising page at https://moonwalklondon2018.everydayhero.com/uk/jane-15